Tennessee Titans release 2023 schedule

Titans open season at New Orleans on Sept. 10 before returning home to host the Los Angeles Chargers the following week.
The NFL has released the 2023 football schedules
The NFL has released the 2023 football schedules(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans will play on the road to open the 2023 season, the NFL announced on Thursday.

The Titans will visit the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 10 before returning home the following week to host the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tennessee will play two games in prime time – Thursday, Nov. 2 at the Pittsburgh Steelers and Monday, Dec. 11 at the Miami Dolphins.

It was announced on Wednesday the Titans would be the home team in a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Oct. 15.

The Titans will close the regular season against division rivals with a road game at Houston on Dec. 31 and a home game the weekend of Jan. 7 against Jacksonville. The final game of the season is a flex game and could be played on Saturday or Sunday.

Tennessee will host New England in its only home preseason game during Week 3 (Aug. 24-27). The Titans visit Chicago (Aug. 10-14) and Minnesota (Aug. 17-21).

Tennessee Titans 2023 regular season schedule

DateOpponentTimeNetwork
Sept. 10at New Orleans Saints12 p.m.CBS
Sept. 17Los Angeles Chargers12 p.m.CBS
Sept. 24at Cleveland Browns12 p.m.CBS
Oct. 1Cincinnati Bengals12 p.m.FOX
Oct. 8at Indianapolis Colts12 p.m.CBS
Oct. 15vs. Baltimore Ravens (Tottenham)8:30 a.m.NFL Network
Oct. 22BYE
Oct. 29Atlanta Falcons12 p.m.CBS
Nov. 2at Pittsburgh Steelers7:15 p.m.Prime Video
Nov. 12at Tampa Bay Buccaneers12 p.m.CBS
Nov. 19at Jacksonville Jaguars12 p.m.CBS
Nov. 26Carolina Panthers12 p.m.FOX
Dec. 3Indianapolis Colts12 p.m.CBS
Dec. 11at Miami Dolphins7:15 p.m.ESPN
Dec. 17Houston Texans12 p.m.CBS
Dec. 24Seattle Seahawks12 p.m.CBS
Dec. 31at Houston Texans12 p.m.FOX
Week 18 (TBD)Jacksonville JaguarsTBDTBD

