Tennessee Titans release 2023 schedule

The Titans will visit the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 10 before returning home the following week to host the Los Angeles Chargers.

Here we go:#Titans 2023 schedule includes 2 primetime games, 1 game in London, only 1 home game in November.

But, 5 of the last 7 games are at Nissan Stadium.

Opener in New Orleans on Sept. 10th.

Tennessee will play two games in prime time – Thursday, Nov. 2 at the Pittsburgh Steelers and Monday, Dec. 11 at the Miami Dolphins.

It was announced on Wednesday the Titans would be the home team in a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Oct. 15.

The Titans will close the regular season against division rivals with a road game at Houston on Dec. 31 and a home game the weekend of Jan. 7 against Jacksonville. The final game of the season is a flex game and could be played on Saturday or Sunday.

Tennessee will host New England in its only home preseason game during Week 3 (Aug. 24-27). The Titans visit Chicago (Aug. 10-14) and Minnesota (Aug. 17-21).

Tennessee Titans 2023 regular season schedule

Date Opponent Time Network Sept. 10 at New Orleans Saints 12 p.m. CBS Sept. 17 Los Angeles Chargers 12 p.m. CBS Sept. 24 at Cleveland Browns 12 p.m. CBS Oct. 1 Cincinnati Bengals 12 p.m. FOX Oct. 8 at Indianapolis Colts 12 p.m. CBS Oct. 15 vs. Baltimore Ravens (Tottenham) 8:30 a.m. NFL Network Oct. 22 BYE Oct. 29 Atlanta Falcons 12 p.m. CBS Nov. 2 at Pittsburgh Steelers 7:15 p.m. Prime Video Nov. 12 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12 p.m. CBS Nov. 19 at Jacksonville Jaguars 12 p.m. CBS Nov. 26 Carolina Panthers 12 p.m. FOX Dec. 3 Indianapolis Colts 12 p.m. CBS Dec. 11 at Miami Dolphins 7:15 p.m. ESPN Dec. 17 Houston Texans 12 p.m. CBS Dec. 24 Seattle Seahawks 12 p.m. CBS Dec. 31 at Houston Texans 12 p.m. FOX Week 18 (TBD) Jacksonville Jaguars TBD TBD

