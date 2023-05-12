Tennessee Titans release 2023 schedule
Titans open season at New Orleans on Sept. 10 before returning home to host the Los Angeles Chargers the following week.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans will play on the road to open the 2023 season, the NFL announced on Thursday.
The Titans will visit the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 10 before returning home the following week to host the Los Angeles Chargers.
Tennessee will play two games in prime time – Thursday, Nov. 2 at the Pittsburgh Steelers and Monday, Dec. 11 at the Miami Dolphins.
It was announced on Wednesday the Titans would be the home team in a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Oct. 15.
The Titans will close the regular season against division rivals with a road game at Houston on Dec. 31 and a home game the weekend of Jan. 7 against Jacksonville. The final game of the season is a flex game and could be played on Saturday or Sunday.
Tennessee will host New England in its only home preseason game during Week 3 (Aug. 24-27). The Titans visit Chicago (Aug. 10-14) and Minnesota (Aug. 17-21).
Tennessee Titans 2023 regular season schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Network
|Sept. 10
|at New Orleans Saints
|12 p.m.
|CBS
|Sept. 17
|Los Angeles Chargers
|12 p.m.
|CBS
|Sept. 24
|at Cleveland Browns
|12 p.m.
|CBS
|Oct. 1
|Cincinnati Bengals
|12 p.m.
|FOX
|Oct. 8
|at Indianapolis Colts
|12 p.m.
|CBS
|Oct. 15
|vs. Baltimore Ravens (Tottenham)
|8:30 a.m.
|NFL Network
|Oct. 22
|BYE
|Oct. 29
|Atlanta Falcons
|12 p.m.
|CBS
|Nov. 2
|at Pittsburgh Steelers
|7:15 p.m.
|Prime Video
|Nov. 12
|at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|12 p.m.
|CBS
|Nov. 19
|at Jacksonville Jaguars
|12 p.m.
|CBS
|Nov. 26
|Carolina Panthers
|12 p.m.
|FOX
|Dec. 3
|Indianapolis Colts
|12 p.m.
|CBS
|Dec. 11
|at Miami Dolphins
|7:15 p.m.
|ESPN
|Dec. 17
|Houston Texans
|12 p.m.
|CBS
|Dec. 24
|Seattle Seahawks
|12 p.m.
|CBS
|Dec. 31
|at Houston Texans
|12 p.m.
|FOX
|Week 18 (TBD)
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|TBD
|TBD
