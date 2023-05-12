Snap Decision goes for three-peat at Iroquois Steeplechase

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Excitement is mounting for the Iroquois Steeplechase Saturday as Snap Decision goes for a three-peat.

Bruton Street-US’ Snap Decision has won the Calvin Houghland Iroquois Stakes at Percy Warner Park for the past two years. If he wins again, the 9-year-old horse will become only the second horse in history to win the race three times, according to the National Steeplechase Association.

“We are thrilled to have Snap Decision returning to Nashville in his historic bid to be the first winner of three consecutive Calvin Houghland Iroquois G1,” Chairman Dwight Hall said in a media release. “Snap Decision is an old friend to Iroquois and his two previous wins in the race place him in a rarefied group. A horse of a generation, it would be an honor if Iroquois could add another chapter to his storied career.”

A 12-time winner over hurdles – including 11 stakes and three Grade 1s – Snap Decision would also eclipse the $1 million mark in career earnings, according to the release.

