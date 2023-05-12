Search underway for missing boater at Percy Priest Lake

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A search is underway for a missing boater at Percy Priest Lake.

La Vergne Police said a boat capsized in the lake at about 1 a.m. Friday with six people on board. Five of them were able to make it to shore safely in the Poole Knobs Recreation Area, according to police.

Rescue crews are leaving the boat ramp area pic.twitter.com/GRsru1nojZ — Joylyn Bukovac (@joylynrbukovac) May 12, 2023

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is handling the search, along with Rutherford County Fire and Rescue and the La Vergne Police Department.

