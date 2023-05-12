Rutherford County ‘once again’ dealing with school threats

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – Rutherford County Schools are “once again” dealing with school threats on social media, according to a message sent to parents.

James Evans, communications director for Rutherford County Schools, said there were unfounded threats being spread on social media Friday morning.

“We want to assure you that we are aware of them, and we always take these situations seriously and always investigate thoroughly,” Evans wrote in the message.

The threats are not credible and do not mention any of the schools or students specifically, Evans said. The school district dealt with similar threats on May 5.

“Unfortunately, school districts around the country are dealing more and more with these types of false threats being made on social media,” Evans wrote. “They are known as ‘swatting’ messages, and they are typically sent in an attempt to disrupt the school day. Our schools are open today, and we are planning to have a full, productive day. Our law enforcement partners will be present, as always.”

Evans said children’s safety is the school district’s top priority.

