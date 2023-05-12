Rutherford County Schools considers clear bag policy for athletic, extracurricular events

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Rutherford County School Board is one step closer to implementing a clear bag policy for various school related activities.

Board members discussed the policy on Thursday night during the first of two required readings for policy changes. The district wants to implement a clear bag policy to improve safety and security during all extracurricular activities and athletic events on their campuses.

As far as dimensions and the style of bags, the policy is similar to the clear bag requirements at Nissan Stadium.

“The clear bag policy would definitely be good because they use it in the major sporting events and it’ll give parents peace of mind,” said Alex Carter, a parent of two students.

“School shootings have been happening lately it could be more safer for people to notice. But we also want to respect other people’s privacy,” said Kyle Nygen, a Rutherford County eighth grader.

Sean Martin, Assistant Safety Director for Rutherford County Schools, said this initiative is just another added layer to their safety initiatives in keepings students and staff safe.

“You can see what’s in it, and they can be expedited through the process and get them into the event where they really want to be,” said Martin.

Board members decided to modify the language of the policy Thursday during the school board meeting. They voted to add “clutch” style purses during the first reading of the policy.

“That’s just to kind of get a little bit more clarification because some ladies may want to carry some type of purse,” said Martin.

Some people say the policy is needed especially after recent mass shootings.

“I think it’s a good idea. I also think that Rutherford County does a really good job of having security at those different events at the ones I’ve been at,” said Michelle Jones, a parent of a former Rutherford County Schools student. “They’ve had good security so I’m not sure if it would make a huge difference in them.”

For many parents safety is a major concern after recent school shooting, and for Alex he’s glad to see this will eventually be put in place. “As a parent, I think anything we can do to make things more safe for our kids I think we should do it. So if it’s a clear bag policy I’m all for that,” said Carter.

The proposed policy will go through a second reading at the June board meeting. If it passes on the second/final reading, the clear policy will go into effect next school year.

Here’s an excerpt of the Rutherford County Schools clear bag policy:

BAGS

Spectators are strongly encouraged not to bring any bags. The following is the bag policy for all spectators:

One (1) clear tote bag (plastic, vinyl, or PVC) per person is permitted.

Clear totes should not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12,” and schools have the discretion to prohibit any oversized clear tote bags.

One (1) one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziplock bag or similar) per person is permitted.

Clear bags cannot be tinted or have large graphics that obstruct visibility.

Approved family care items (diapers, formula, etc.) must be included in the clear plastic tote bag.

As an alternative, attendees may use a small “clutch” purse, no larger than 4 ½ inches by 6 ½ inches.

All bags are subject to be searched.

Prohibited items: include, but are not limited to: purses, fanny packs, backpacks, duffel bags, coolers, briefcases, diaper bags, cinch bags, luggage of any kind, and computer bags.

Exceptions: students participating in the event (athletes, cheerleaders, musicians, etc.), officials/referees, and RCS employees or employees from visiting out-of-district schools may bring bags that are necessary for the event. Bags necessary for approved medical equipment are permitted.

