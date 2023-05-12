Pulaski Coca-Cola bottling facility heavily damaged after fire

PULASKI, Tenn. (WSMV) – Fire officials are investigating after a Coca-Cola bottling facility in Giles County caught fire Thursday night.

The Pulaski facility on West College Street is heavily damaged, according to photos sent in by WSMV4 viewers. No injuries were reported.

Fire crews worked through the night to put out the fire, officials said.

The Pulaski Fire Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s fire unit are investigating the cause of the fire.

A Coca-Cola facility in Giles County, Tennessee caught fire Thursday night. (Misty Shrader)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

