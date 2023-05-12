Photos: RV with car in-tow catches fire on I-24 East

No injuries were reported in this incident.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Fire Rescue is working the scene of a vehicle fire on Interstate 24 with multiple lanes blocked after an RV engine caught fire Friday morning.

Officials report the RV was towing a vehicle behind it, and the engine of the RV caught on fire near Mile Marker 10. The two occupants were able to pull the vehicles over and safely exit the RV, Clarksville Fire said.

Montgomery County EMS was able to check out the couple, and no injuries were reported at the scene.

At one time, Tennessee Highway Patrol had all eastbound lanes blocked, but at least one lane has been reopened at this time.

Caption

