Chef of The Randy Rayburn School of Culinary Arts at Nashville State Community College Prepares Pasta Primavera

Yield: 4 servings

1 cup zucchini or yellow squash, chopped

1 cup cherry tomatoes, sliced in half

¼ cup unsalted butter

1 cup fresh or frozen peas

¼ cup onions, chopped

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

½ teaspoon fine sea salt, more as needed

Black pepper, more as needed

12 ounces fettuccine pasta

⅔ cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano

3 tablespoons finely chopped parsley

1 tablespoon finely chopped basil

1. Bring a large pot of heavily salted water to a boil over medium-high heat.

2. While the water is coming to a boil, slice snap peas and asparagus stems into ¼-inch-thick pieces; leave asparagus tips whole.

3. Melt butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add vegetables. Cook until vegetables are barely tender (but not too soft or mushy), 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in garlic and cook 1 minute more. Season with salt and pepper; set aside.

4. Drop pasta into boiling water and cook until al dente 3-5 minutes.

5. Drain well and transfer pasta to a large bowl. Immediately toss pasta with vegetables, Parmigiano-Reggiano and herbs. Season generously with salt and pepper, if needed.

