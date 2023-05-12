Chef of The Randy Rayburn School of Culinary Arts at Nashville State Community College Prepares Pasta Primavera
Yield: 4 servings
1 cup zucchini or yellow squash, chopped
1 cup cherry tomatoes, sliced in half
¼ cup unsalted butter
1 cup fresh or frozen peas
¼ cup onions, chopped
2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
½ teaspoon fine sea salt, more as needed
Black pepper, more as needed
12 ounces fettuccine pasta
⅔ cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano
3 tablespoons finely chopped parsley
1 tablespoon finely chopped basil
1. Bring a large pot of heavily salted water to a boil over medium-high heat.
2. While the water is coming to a boil, slice snap peas and asparagus stems into ¼-inch-thick pieces; leave asparagus tips whole.
3. Melt butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add vegetables. Cook until vegetables are barely tender (but not too soft or mushy), 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in garlic and cook 1 minute more. Season with salt and pepper; set aside.
4. Drop pasta into boiling water and cook until al dente 3-5 minutes.
5. Drain well and transfer pasta to a large bowl. Immediately toss pasta with vegetables, Parmigiano-Reggiano and herbs. Season generously with salt and pepper, if needed.
