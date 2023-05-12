Chef of The Randy Rayburn School of Culinary Arts at Nashville State Community College Prepares Pasta Primavera


By Today in Nashville
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Yield: 4 servings

1 cup zucchini or yellow squash, chopped

1 cup cherry tomatoes, sliced in half

¼ cup unsalted butter

1 cup fresh or frozen peas

¼ cup onions, chopped

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

½ teaspoon fine sea salt, more as needed

Black pepper, more as needed

12 ounces fettuccine pasta

⅔ cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano

3 tablespoons finely chopped parsley

1 tablespoon finely chopped basil

1. Bring a large pot of heavily salted water to a boil over medium-high heat.

2. While the water is coming to a boil, slice snap peas and asparagus stems into ¼-inch-thick pieces; leave asparagus tips whole.

3. Melt butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add vegetables. Cook until vegetables are barely tender (but not too soft or mushy), 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in garlic and cook 1 minute more. Season with salt and pepper; set aside.

4. Drop pasta into boiling water and cook until al dente 3-5 minutes.

5. Drain well and transfer pasta to a large bowl. Immediately toss pasta with vegetables, Parmigiano-Reggiano and herbs. Season generously with salt and pepper, if needed.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ALDERMAN GABRIELLE HANSON
Franklin alderman claims Covenant School shooter was part of love triangle
Antioch High School teacher wants to press charges after pepper spray incident
Antioch High School teacher wants to press charges after pepper spray incident
Governor Lee signed the Tennessee Works Tax Act on Thursday morning.
Gov. Lee signs ‘single largest tax cut’ in Tennessee history into law
Byrd is among non-certified people wearing police identification
Security company accused of hiring ‘imposter’ police officers linked to embattled police department
Rescue crews leave Percy Priest Lake following a search for a missing boater.
Body of missing boater recovered at Percy Priest Lake after boat capsizes

Latest News

Maggie Miles Slated for a Album Release at Exit In May 17
Maggie Miles Slated for an Album Release at Exit In May 17
Vance Nichols Demonstrates How To Build a Flower Bouquet
Vance Nichols Demonstrates How to Build a Flower Bouquet
Christina Wallace Shares What Led Her to Her Book “The Portfolio Life”
Christina Wallace Shares What Led Her to Her Book “The Portfolio Life”
Stacey Nickens Previews Arts at the Nashville International Airport
Stacey Nickens Previews Arts at the Nashville International Airport