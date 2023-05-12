Over 7 pounds of meth, 7 ounces of heroin seized in Putnam Co. arrest

“The street value of the heroin is estimated at $54,000. Heroin is sold in tenths, commonly referred to as points. The street value of methamphetamine is approximately $272,000.”
Police car lights,
Police car lights,(MGN)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Over seven pounds of methamphetamine and seven ounces of heroin were seized after a drug investigation led to the arrest of a 24-year-old man on Thursday, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).

PCSO says drug detectives were at a local hotel and observed multiple individuals who had an active warrant or were on state probation and known drug offenders. During the investigation, detectives saw a drug transaction involving 24-year-old Dalton Glynn Willey.

During that investigation, detectives recovered about 2.5 ounces of heroin, about one ounce of meth and cash. This prompted PCSO, along with other law enforcement agencies to conduct a search of Willey’s residence in Baxter. That search resulted in about five ounces of meth, a handgun and cash being seized.

Later that night, detectives got a search warrant on a second location rented by Willey. During the search of that location, detectives seized about 7.5 pounds of meth, about seven ounces of heroin, ammunition and a sum of cash.

“The street value of the heroin is estimated at $54,000. Heroin is sold in tenths, commonly referred to as points. The street value of methamphetamine is approximately $272,000. The illegal drugs are pouring across the Southern border at record numbers, and it affects every town in America. Putnam County is no exception. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office will continue to fight the war on drugs to keep this community a safe place to raise our children,” Sheriff Eddie Farris said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ALDERMAN GABRIELLE HANSON
Franklin alderman claims Covenant School shooter was part of love triangle
Antioch High School teacher wants to press charges after pepper spray incident
Antioch High School teacher wants to press charges after pepper spray incident
Governor Lee signed the Tennessee Works Tax Act on Thursday morning.
Gov. Lee signs ‘single largest tax cut’ in Tennessee history into law
Byrd is among non-certified people wearing police identification
Security company accused of hiring ‘imposter’ police officers linked to embattled police department
Rescue crews leave Percy Priest Lake following a search for a missing boater.
Body of missing boater recovered at Percy Priest Lake after boat capsizes

Latest News

Some severe thunderstorms are possible Saturday and Sunday. Here's Sunday's focused area.
First Alert Weather Days both Saturday and Sunday
Metro Police said the victim's mother caught the suspect sexually assaulting her disabled...
Man charged with rape of a disabled child
Metro Police Youth Services detectives are investigating the death of a 3-month-old boy who was...
Illegal Bellevue caregiver makes Facebook post after baby dies in her apartment
Rescue crews leave Percy Priest Lake following a search for a missing boater.
Body of missing boater recovered at Percy Priest Lake after boat capsizes