Over 7 pounds of meth, 7 ounces of heroin seized in Putnam Co. arrest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Over seven pounds of methamphetamine and seven ounces of heroin were seized after a drug investigation led to the arrest of a 24-year-old man on Thursday, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).

PCSO says drug detectives were at a local hotel and observed multiple individuals who had an active warrant or were on state probation and known drug offenders. During the investigation, detectives saw a drug transaction involving 24-year-old Dalton Glynn Willey.

During that investigation, detectives recovered about 2.5 ounces of heroin, about one ounce of meth and cash. This prompted PCSO, along with other law enforcement agencies to conduct a search of Willey’s residence in Baxter. That search resulted in about five ounces of meth, a handgun and cash being seized.

Later that night, detectives got a search warrant on a second location rented by Willey. During the search of that location, detectives seized about 7.5 pounds of meth, about seven ounces of heroin, ammunition and a sum of cash.

“The street value of the heroin is estimated at $54,000. Heroin is sold in tenths, commonly referred to as points. The street value of methamphetamine is approximately $272,000. The illegal drugs are pouring across the Southern border at record numbers, and it affects every town in America. Putnam County is no exception. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office will continue to fight the war on drugs to keep this community a safe place to raise our children,” Sheriff Eddie Farris said.

