Mechanic uses strap to save co-worker after shooting

Shooting happened after gunman and victim got into an argument at an Antioch car wash.
The victim was shot in the leg and ran to an auto shop for help where a mechanic fashioned a tourniquet on his wound.
By Brendan Tierney
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for a gunman officers said shot someone at an Antioch car wash late Wednesday night. The victim was saved by a mechanic at a nearby auto shop.

Marco Gabra was getting ready to close shop around 10:45 p.m. when he heard gunshots over the sound of their hammers and found his co-worker, Montana, had been hit in the leg.

Tourniquet controls bleeding for man shot at Antioch car wash

Gabra ran next door to the car wash to make sure no one else was hurt, then went to his toolbox to grab this car strap. He tied it around Montana’s leg as a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.

“Put the strap around his leg, tied it, put the extension through it, start twisting it until it got tight enough for the blood to stop flowing,” Gabra said. “Then the bleeding stopped.”

Gabra took two years of ROTC in high school, and said his training kicked in although he had never practiced a tourniquet before.

Montana’s wife, Jessica, said she heard around 10 shots and then yelling from the car wash where they had been staying.

Police said there was an argument that led up to the shooting, and Montana ran over to the auto shop after his leg was hurt.

“It was the most gut-wrenching feeling I’ve ever felt,” Jessica said. “I didn’t know how bad it was. I didn’t know if he was going to be OK or not. When you love someone, and something like this happens, you feel so helpless.”

Michel Beshay owns the shop where they all work. He said they’ve had to deal with the shooting suspect before and are now concerned he might return and hurt even more people.

Beshay said they put up no trespassing signs after someone broke into the back lot and stole tires off multiple cars. He would like police to increase patrols in the area until the gunman is arrested.

They are still trying to process what happened, Jessica said, but they are just grateful for the quick thinking of Gabra to help save Montana’s life.

“It was almost like a movie-type thing,” Jessica said. “You never expect something like this to happen, but when it does it’s like unreal.”

Metro Police said the suspect is a tall man with short dreadlocks. He was last seen running away from the car wash with a black backpack and white shoes. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

