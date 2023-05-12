Man riding scooter critically injured in Dickerson Pike hit-and-run, police say

The victim was taken to Skyline Medical Center in critical condition, according to MNPD.
Police search for suspect vehicle after hitting man on scooter on Dickerson Pike
Police search for suspect vehicle after hitting man on scooter on Dickerson Pike(Metro Police)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are searching for a Jeep Grand Cherokee involved in a hit-and-run crash on Dickerson Pike that sent a man on a motorized scooter to the hospital early Sunday morning.

Police say they are working to identify the driver that’s now believed to have been in a dark-colored 2016-17 Jeep Grand Cherokee, who critically injured a man riding a scooter at the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Doverside Drive.

The 36-year-old victim was riding the scooter from the nearby Wal-Mart when he attempted to cross Dickerson Pike at the intersection and was hit by the Jeep traveling south on Dickerson Pike, according to police.

The victim, who police say lives on Rainwood Drive, was taken to Skyline Medical Center in critical condition.

Police are asking anyone with information about the Jeep or the driver involved to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

