‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins

An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family. (Source: WVTM, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)
By Magdala Louissaint
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WVTM) - For one family in Alabama, Mother’s Day is going to be a little extra special this year.

The Carmack family recently welcomed quadruplets with two sets of identical twins.

Michael and Hannah Carmack found out about their new additions in October of last year and after the shock wore off, they looked to their pastor for guidance.

Hannah Carmack said they weren’t planning on having any more kids as she was wanting to go on a church mission trip to South Africa last November.

“We were told not everybody is chosen for something like this,” Michael Carmack said. “We’ve been chosen because we didn’t go through fertility, it’s the Lord.”

On March 14, Hannah Carmack delivered the quadruplets via C-section. Evelyn led her siblings out followed by David, Daniel and Adeline.

Doctors said all of the babies arrived healthy.

“It’s incredible to watch all the milestones being broken,” Michael Carmack said.

Now, the Carmack family is looking for a little help when it comes to remodeling their house before welcoming their new additions home.

The couple has an 8-year-old daughter already and with the babies expected to leave the hospital soon, they have started a GoFundMe to help with the cost of the remodel.

“I think this is the legacy that’s been given to us and we’re going to run with it,” Michael Carmack said.

Copyright 2023 WVTM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ALDERMAN GABRIELLE HANSON
Franklin alderman claims Covenant School shooter was part of love triangle
Antioch High School teacher wants to press charges after pepper spray incident
Antioch High School teacher wants to press charges after pepper spray incident
Governor Lee signed the Tennessee Works Tax Act on Thursday morning.
Gov. Lee signs ‘single largest tax cut’ in Tennessee history into law
Byrd is among non-certified people wearing police identification
Security company accused of hiring ‘imposter’ police officers linked to embattled police department
Rescue crews leave Percy Priest Lake following a search for a missing boater.
Body of missing boater recovered at Percy Priest Lake after boat capsizes

Latest News

Some severe thunderstorms are possible Saturday and Sunday. Here's Sunday's focused area.
First Alert Weather Days both Saturday and Sunday
An older brother was able to help save his sister from being abducted, Michigan police say.
Brother uses slingshot to save sister from being abducted, police say
FILE -The ARC Automotive manufacturing plant is seen, July 14, 2015 in Knoxville, Tenn. The...
Tennessee company refuses US request to recall 67 million potentially dangerous air bag inflators
Metro Police said the victim's mother caught the suspect sexually assaulting her disabled...
Man charged with rape of a disabled child
Police car lights,
Over 7 pounds of meth, 7 ounces of heroin seized in Putnam Co. arrest