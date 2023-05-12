Investigation underway after ‘troubling information’ found on Una Elementary student’s computer

No disciplinary findings have been made as of yet.
By Caleb Wethington and Brendan Tierney
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway after Metro Nashville Public Schools say troubling information was found on an elementary student’s computer this week.

Officials say the investigation began Wednesday after the information on a Una Elementary School student’s computer was discovered.

The school system says the student is not at the school while the investigation is underway, and no disciplinary findings have been made as of yet.

“The student has not been at the school during the investigation while they work with the district to investigate and review the situation and develop a response plan,” a spokesperson with MNPS said in a statement to WSMV4. “At this time, no disciplinary findings have been made as of yet. The investigation/review has been ongoing since Wednesday.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

