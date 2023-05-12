‘I saw gunfire flashing back and forth’: Neighbors describe deadly Madison shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than 20 shots were fired at a Madison apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

Police said Jeffrey Hardney Jr., 21, died as a result of the shooting.

Neighbors said some bullets ricocheted off of buildings, coming inches from hitting residents inside apartments at Nashwood Park Apartments.

A woman said she looked out her window and saw a body on the ground.

“I was scared and confused on what was going on,” Moesha Drake said.

Drake said she was awakened by the sound of gunshots around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

“A lot of gun shots is all I really heard, constant shots, then they just stopped,” Drake said.

A mother and son who are fearful and asked not to be identified said they didn’t just hear the gunshots, they saw them.

“I saw gunfire flashing back and forth,” the son said.

He said it looked like two people were shooting at each other.

“I heard one gun sound, and then after that I heard a lot of them,” he said.

“Like people shooting back and forth?” his mom asked.

“Year, it was coming from this way, and then I heard some more coming from that way,” the son replied.

Police said Adrian Mosley, 25, shot Hardney, Police said Mosley denied it at first, but after they found guns in his apartment, he admitted to the shooting but told police it was self-defense. He told police he saw Hardney peeping into apartment windows and Hardney shot at him first.

Drake said all she can do is wait for answers.

“I hope that they solve the situation,” Drake said.

Detectives continue to investigate Mosley’s claim the shooting was in self-defense.

