How Artificial Intelligence may help in your next house hunt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thanks to “smart” technology, we’re used to devices helping us answer everyday questions like, “What’s the weather?”

But with the rollout of Chat GPT, industries are discovering new ways artificial intelligence could help, including Nashville’s bustling real estate industry.

Launched in November 2022, Chat GPT offers users a chat bot that can not only answer questions but can also generate creative content.

Real estate agent William Wilson said he uses the technology to help quickly do background research for clients looking to purchase property in various areas of town.

“I had a client, she’s moving from North Carolina, she wanted me to give descriptions of a certain area. I actually typed in, you know, in chat GPT ‘North Nashville description’ and it gave me some really good information,” Wilson said. “Because we were on the phone, a FaceTime call, like a Zoom call, that did help give her a kind of good feel on what it looked like.”

Wilson said it also has the potential to help real estate agents as they create that perfect online listing description.

WSMV4 asked Wilson to show how it worked, and he put in a few criteria for Chat GPT to utilize in a listing.

“This is incredible. This is better than I would come up with,” Wilson said.

In a market where buyers are shopping for property online without ever stepping foot in Nashville, Wilson said having an agent who understands emerging technology can mean the difference between a “for sale” and “sold” sign in your yard.

“I think your Realtor does have to stay up on technology and be savvy to that because when you list a home, you should be ahead of the curve,” Wilson said.

However, Wilson said while technology can be a time saver, he believes nothing can replace an experienced real estate agent.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.