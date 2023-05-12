Franklin alderman claims Covenant School shooter was part of love triangle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Covenant School parents are asking a Franklin alderman to resign.

It comes after Alderman Gabrielle Hanson went on a local podcast and claimed The Covenant School shooter, Audrey Hale, was part of a love triangle with Covenant School staff.

Metro Nashville Police Department said the idea of a love triangle never came up in their investigation and believe Alderman Hanson’s claim to be false.

WSMV4 tried to get in touch with Hanson on Thursday, but she never answered or returned our calls.

Now, Covenant parents want to hear from her after she claimed Hale had a target.

“Every person in that building was hunted by the shooter,” said Covenant School parent Jason Rowlett at a Franklin Board of Mayor and Alderman meeting Tuesday.

Three adults and three children were killed at The Covenant School on March 27 after a shooter fired at glass doors to enter the building and carry out the attack.

Rowlett said he doesn’t buy Hanson’s belief.

“We parents walked the halls of Covenant about a week after the shooting,” Rowlett said. “We saw where the victims fell. We saw the damage throughout the school. I saw where my daughter held her friend and classmate while gunfire erupted outside her classroom door.”

Hanson also stood by her false claim in a radio interview. Rowlett said she’s using her position as an elected official. He believes people need to not look past the PTSD students are experiencing.

“It happens everyday when our children are frightened and retraumatized,” Rowlett said. “When our children hear a loud noise at a supermarket or a restaurant, or a car backfires, or a gun is fired at a track meet to start a race.”

That’s why he wants Franklin to be represented by someone else.

“The 13 Covenant students who live in Franklin deserve better,” Rowlett said. “The 15 individual parents of those children deserve better. The five Covenant faculty members, heroes who live in Franklin, deserve better, and let me remind you that one of the adult victims in this tragedy was a longtime Franklin resident.”

The City of Franklin said it had received 60 complaints about Hanson. Those will be reviewed by the Ethics Commission on May 17. If any complaints violate an ethics policy then a public hearing will be held for Hanson.

