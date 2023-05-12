First Alert Weather Days both Saturday and Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -First Alert Weather Days in effect for both Saturday and Sunday. A storm or two this weekend could become strong - severe, as spotty storms are likely once again. Nicer weather next week.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Some drying will build in from the west as we get toward this evening into the night.

The low will be in the mid 60s.

SOME STORMS FOR THE WEEKEND:

This weekend will bring a little more sunshine. We’ll also have clouds with showers and storms. A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for both weekend days, as one or two of the weekend storms could bring gusty, damaging wind and/or small hail. Localized flooding could develop with a few clusters of storms, too. All that said, there will be plenty of dry times this weekend. If you’re hosting an outdoor event, just be ready to bring the fun indoors for a time, if necessary.

Highs this weekend will be in the 80s. It will be very muggy, too.

Some severe thunderstorms are possible Saturday and Sunday. Here's Sunday's focused area. (WSMV)

NEXT WEEK:

A few showers will linger into Monday.

Drier weather with less humid air is likely for Tuesday through Thursday of next week, too. Highs will be near 80.

