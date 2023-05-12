First Alert Forecast: Unsettled Friday & Mother’s Day weekend

Much of next week looks pleasant for weather.
By Dan Thomas
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Scattered showers & storms are likely this afternoon. A storm or two this weekend could become strong - severe, as spotty storms are likely once again.

TODAY:

Scattered showers and storms are likely this afternoon. Torrential downpours and lightning and likely with many of the storms. Severe weather is not expected however. Some drying will build in from the west as we get toward this evening.

With the clouds and rain, temperatures today will hold in the 70s for most.

THIS WEEKEND:

This weekend will bring a little more sunshine. We’ll also have clouds with showers and storms. A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for both weekend days, as one or two of the weekend storms could bring gusty, damaging wind and/or small hail. Localized flooding could develop with a few clusters of storms, too. All that said, there will be plenty of dry times this weekend. If you’re hosting an outdoor event, just be ready to bring the fun indoors for a time, if necessary.

Highs this weekend will be in the 80s. It’ll be very muggy, too.

There could be a few strong - severe storms this weekend.
There could be a few strong - severe storms this weekend.(WSMV)

NEXT WEEK:

A few showers will linger into Monday.

Drier weather with less humid air is likely for Tuesday through Thursday of next week, too.

