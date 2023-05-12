First Alert Forecast: Isolated strong storms possible this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Scattered showers and storms will develop today and last into the weekend. A few pop-up storms could be on the stronger side, especially Saturday and Sunday as temperatures warm up.

TODAY

Grab the umbrella as you head out the door today. We’ll see off and on showers for most of the day. A few thunderstorms or heavy downpours will pop-up, too. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

THIS WEEKEND

The wet, unsettled weather sticks around Saturday and Sunday. It looks like some of the storms that will develop each day could be on the strong to borderline severe side, capable of producing heavy rain, hail and gusty wind. Because of that, we have issued two First Alert Weather Days for this weekend. It will be very warm both days in the low to mid 80s.

NEXT WEEK

A cold front moves in for next week that will cool our temperatures back down to more seasonable weather. We will also dry out for a little bit. Highs Monday through Thursday will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. We’ll see some sunshine again, with partly cloudy skies.

Our next rain chance comes on Thursday.

