Brother uses slingshot to save sister from being abducted, police say

An older brother was able to help save his sister from being abducted, Michigan police say.
An older brother was able to help save his sister from being abducted, Michigan police say.(SEInnovation via Canva)
By Brianna Owczarzak and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALPENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - An 8-year-old girl in Michigan was able to escape an alleged kidnapper with the help of her older brother.

According to Michigan State Police, the girl was mushroom hunting in her backyard on Wednesday when an unknown male appeared from the woods.

The male suspect held the victim’s mouth shut before a struggle ensued and the girl was able to break free.

Police said the girl’s 13-year-old brother witnessed the assault and shot the suspect with his slingshot,

The 17-year-old suspect ended up being hit in the head and chest, according to authorities.

A family member reportedly spotted the 17-year-old leaving the area and troopers were able to find him hiding at a nearby gas station.

Police did not release the suspect’s name due to his age, but they said he was taken into custody where he confessed that he planned to severely beat the young girl.

The teen is facing charges that include attempted kidnapping and assault. Authorities said he will be charged as an adult and was booked in jail on a $150,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ALDERMAN GABRIELLE HANSON
Franklin alderman claims Covenant School shooter was part of love triangle
Antioch High School teacher wants to press charges after pepper spray incident
Antioch High School teacher wants to press charges after pepper spray incident
Governor Lee signed the Tennessee Works Tax Act on Thursday morning.
Gov. Lee signs ‘single largest tax cut’ in Tennessee history into law
Byrd is among non-certified people wearing police identification
Security company accused of hiring ‘imposter’ police officers linked to embattled police department
Rescue crews leave Percy Priest Lake following a search for a missing boater.
Body of missing boater recovered at Percy Priest Lake after boat capsizes

Latest News

Some severe thunderstorms are possible Saturday and Sunday. Here's Sunday's focused area.
First Alert Weather Days both Saturday and Sunday
FILE -The ARC Automotive manufacturing plant is seen, July 14, 2015 in Knoxville, Tenn. The...
Tennessee company refuses US request to recall 67 million potentially dangerous air bag inflators
Metro Police said the victim's mother caught the suspect sexually assaulting her disabled...
Man charged with rape of a disabled child
Police car lights,
Over 7 pounds of meth, 7 ounces of heroin seized in Putnam Co. arrest