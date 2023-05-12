Body of missing boater recovered at Percy Priest Lake after boat capsizes

Multiple agencies are involved in the search for 19-year-old Myo Kyo Friday morning.
A Jon boat carrying six people capsized early Friday morning near Poole Knobs Recreation Area on Percy Priest Lake.
By Daniel Smithson and Joylyn Bukovac
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The search for a missing boater at Percy Priest Lake is over after recovery crews located the body around 9 a.m. on Friday.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency confirmed the body of 19-year-old Myo Kyo was recovered from the lake, and the family has been notified.

La Vergne Police said the boat capsized in the lake at about 1 a.m. Friday with six people on board. Five of them were able to make it to shore safely in the Poole Knobs Recreation Area. TWRA reported the capsized craft was a Jon boat.

The TWRA and Rutherford County Fire and Rescue handled the search and recovery, along with the La Vergne Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

