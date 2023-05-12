1 dead, 3 wounded in shooting outside Indianapolis fast-food restaurant

One male was pronounced dead at the scene in the parking lot, while officers found the three...
One male was pronounced dead at the scene in the parking lot, while officers found the three other shooting victims inside the restaurant.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Four people were shot, one fatally, outside an Indianapolis fast-food restaurant where the three surviving victims sought help after the late-night shooting, police said Friday.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said four males were shot shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of a Steak ‘n Shake restaurant on the city’s south side.

One male was pronounced dead at the scene in the parking lot, while officers found the three other shooting victims conscious inside the restaurant, where they had run seeking help. They were hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

Major Mike Leepper said police are investigating what may have led up to the shooting outside the restaurant.

“We do not believe that the Steak ‘n Shake business is associated in any way with the shooting other than the individuals were in the parking lot,” he told WXIN-TV. “The three individuals that sustained gunshot wounds that are still alive ran inside the business for help.”

Police said they recovered at least two firearms at the scene and were looking at surveillance footage from nearby security cameras to help in their investigation, WTHR-TV reported.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antioch High School teacher wants to press charges after pepper spray incident
Antioch High School teacher wants to press charges after pepper spray incident
Governor Lee signed the Tennessee Works Tax Act on Thursday morning.
Gov. Lee signs ‘single largest tax cut’ in Tennessee history into law
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
Hendersonville High assistant principal pens pun-filled letter to Taylor Swift
Covenant parent asks Franklin alderman to step down
Covenant parent calls for Franklin alderman to resign
Jimmie Allen
Country music star Jimmie Allen accused of sexual abuse in lawsuit filed by former manager

Latest News

File - Philip Jefferson speaks during the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee...
Biden taps Philip Jefferson to be Fed’s vice chair, Kugler as first Hispanic on Fed board
FILE - A United Airlines jetliner taxis to a runway for take off from Denver International...
United pilots to picket; airline unions press for higher pay
FILE - A group of several hundred people protest the death of Jordan Neely, Friday, May 5,...
GRAPHIC: Man who fatally choked NYC subway rider surrenders on manslaughter charge
Twitter CEO Elon Musk, center, speaks with Linda Yaccarino, chairman of global advertising and...
Reports: NBC Universal executive will take over as the new CEO of Twitter
Rescue crews leave Percy Priest Lake following a search for a missing boater.
Body of missing boater recovered at Percy Priest Lake after boat capsizes