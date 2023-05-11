What you need to know for Iroquois Steeplechase

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Iroquois Steeplechase, benefiting the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, is set to return this weekend at Percy Warner Park.

The steeplechase is held annually, and this year is celebrating its 82nd anniversary. The excitement for this year’s steeplechase is building as Snap Decision goes for a third-straight win.

Here’s what you need to know to make your time at the steeplechase enjoyable:

WHEN IS THE IROQUOIS STEEPLECHASE?

The Iroquois Steeplechase is scheduled for May 13, 2023. The festivities start Saturday morning with several races throughout the day.

TICKETS AVAILABLE?

Individual tickets are still available, according to the Steeplechase website. They’re $50. The Royal 615 Party and box seats are sold out.

WHAT TO BRING/NOT BRING:

Those who come to the steeplechase are urged to bring sunglasses, hats and bottled water. Box Seat and tailgaters can bring alcohol, as long as it’s not in a glass container.

Guests should not bring pets (with the exception of service animals), grills, fireworks or firearms.

PARKING INFORMATION:

If you purchased a parking pass, Steeplechase staff says to follow the directions listed on your parking pass to arrive at the appropriate gate. Make sure you have the parking pass visible on your dash as you approach the gate entrances.

According to the Iroquois Steeplechase website, those catching a rideshare to race day will have easy access to designated drop-off and pick-up areas. Here’s a link to the drop-off area. Here are directions to the drop-off area:

From I-40 West, Take exit 199 for “Highway 251/Old Hickory Boulevard.” Turn left onto Old Hickory Boulevard/Highway 251. Continue to follow Old Hickory Boulevard until it dead ends into Highway 100. Turn left onto Highway 100. Turn right onto Old Hickory Boulevard. Turn right onto Vaughn Road. You will see Gate 4 on the left. You can follow Gate 4 signage from Highway 100 to the Grounds.

From Franklin, Take Hillsboro Road and turn left on Sneed Road. From there, take a right on Vaughn Road and continue about two miles and Gate 4 will be on the right side.

TRAFFIC

WEATHER

As of Thursday, there’s a slight chance for showers on Sunday but it doesn’t appear to be a washout. Stay up-to-date with the latest weather here.

