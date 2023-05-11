Vanderbilt moves Friday’s commencement ceremony to Bridgestone due to weather

Nashville, Tennessee
Nashville, Tennessee(Rick Russo)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University has moved Friday’s undergraduate commencement ceremony to Bridgestone Arena due to inclement weather concerns, the university announced on Thursday.

Vanderbilt said doors will open at 8:30 a.m. and the ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. The university adds that graduate and professional students will not move to Bridgestone Arena due to timing constraints.

“You will be contacted by your school or college about any changes to your ceremony locations,” Vanderbilt announced.

For more information on Vanderbilt Commencement on Friday, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twitter (generic)
Colorado woman alerts Tennessee authorities of school threats she found on Twitter
RaDonda Vaught was found guilty on charges of criminally negligent homicide and gross neglect...
RaDonda Vaught wants nursing license reinstated
A juvenile female was shot in the face by her boyfriend on Atkins Drive in Nashville, according...
Juvenile in custody after shooting girlfriend in the face in South Nashville
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
Hendersonville High assistant principal pens pun-filled letter to Taylor Swift
Antioch High School teacher wants to press charges after pepper spray incident
Antioch High School teacher wants to press charges after pepper spray incident

Latest News

Possible strong to severe thunderstorms Saturday
Scattered thunderstorms continue through the weekend.
Garbage truck catches fire, damages two nearby vehicles in Williamson Co.
Garbage truck catches fire in driveway, damages two nearby vehicles in Williamson Co.
This photograph, provided by the Orange County District Attorney's Office shows former Orange...
Ex-California cheerleading coach charged with molesting girls
WSMV rain chances
First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers, storms for several days