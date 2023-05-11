Vanderbilt moves Friday’s commencement ceremony to Bridgestone due to weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University has moved Friday’s undergraduate commencement ceremony to Bridgestone Arena due to inclement weather concerns, the university announced on Thursday.

Vanderbilt said doors will open at 8:30 a.m. and the ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. The university adds that graduate and professional students will not move to Bridgestone Arena due to timing constraints.

“You will be contacted by your school or college about any changes to your ceremony locations,” Vanderbilt announced.

For more information on Vanderbilt Commencement on Friday, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.