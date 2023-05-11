Two men arrested for allegedly shining laser pointer at MNPD helicopter

The helicopter crew noticed a laser shining through the cockpit from separate locations on the same night.
Two men were apprehended at separate locations after the helicopter crew pointed out their locations to ground officers.
By Tony Garcia
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department’s Aviation Unit was flying over Madison on Wednesday night when the crew notice a green laser shining through the cockpit.

The helicopter was traveling at roughly 70 knots at a height of approximately 2,000 feet. It was carrying two civilian pilots and one tactical flight officer, according to the arrest report. The officer was able to quickly determine the source of the laser and directed ground units to a man entering a car and driving toward the Berkley Hills Apartments.

The helicopter crew noticed the laser continued to shine through their cockpit as the suspect was driving away, causing complete blindness at times, the report states.

MNPD said officers on the ground located the car at the apartment complex on Berkley Drive and encountered 19-year-old Hector Otoniel and two other individuals. The laser device was located in a bush in front of the vehicle, according to the arrest report.

Otoniel was interviewed and admitted to shining the laser at the MNPD helicopter, according to police. He was arrested and faces three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The same helicopter was targeted with a laser pointer the same night, according to a separate arrest report. This time it happened while the helicopter flew over East Nashville. The crew observed the laser in the cockpit at least three times.

The source of the laser was quickly determined to be a man wearing a white shirt and red shorts, standing outside of an apartment at 141 Dellway Villa Drive, the report states. MNPD detectives on the ground converged in covert vehicles and found 25-year-old Jamale Strong still using the green laser.

While Strong was being taken into custody, he admitted to detectives that he did not know that it was illegal to shine a laser pointer at aircraft, according to police. He is also facing three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twitter (generic)
Colorado woman alerts Tennessee authorities of school threats she found on Twitter
RaDonda Vaught was found guilty on charges of criminally negligent homicide and gross neglect...
RaDonda Vaught wants nursing license reinstated
A juvenile female was shot in the face by her boyfriend on Atkins Drive in Nashville, according...
Juvenile in custody after shooting girlfriend in the face in South Nashville
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
Hendersonville High assistant principal pens pun-filled letter to Taylor Swift
Antioch High School teacher wants to press charges after pepper spray incident
Antioch High School teacher wants to press charges after pepper spray incident

Latest News

Rutherford County Schools
Rutherford Co. schools to vote on clear bag policy at extracurricular events
WSMV school drinking fountain
Rutherford County considering clear bag policy in schools
Covenant parent asks Franklin alderman to step down
Covenant parent calls for Franklin alderman to resign
WSMV Amanda Hara
Men arrested for pointing lasers at MNPD helicopter