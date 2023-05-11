Tourniquet controls bleeding for man shot at Antioch car wash
The victim was shot at a car wash then ran to an auto shop for help where a mechanic made the tourniquet.
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An argument between two men at a car wash near Murfreesboro Pike and Bell Road in Nashville’s Antioch neighborhood escalated to a shooting Wednesday night, according to police.
The victim was shot in the upper leg and ran to a nearby auto shop for help, police reported.
A mechanic working in the garage created a tourniquet to control the bleeding from the man’s leg, officers said.
The victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.
Police said the shooter ran off.
