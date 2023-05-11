Tourniquet controls bleeding for man shot at Antioch car wash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An argument between two men at a car wash near Murfreesboro Pike and Bell Road in Nashville’s Antioch neighborhood escalated to a shooting Wednesday night, according to police.

The victim was shot in the upper leg and ran to a nearby auto shop for help, police reported.

A mechanic working in the garage created a tourniquet to control the bleeding from the man’s leg, officers said.

The victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Police said the shooter ran off.

