Scattered thunderstorms continue through the weekend.

First Alert Weather Day Saturday for possible isolated severe storms
By Lisa Spencer
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely through the weekend. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Saturday for possible strong to severe thunderstorms.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live. Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

TONIGHT:

Warm and humid, some scattered thunderstorms continue tonight. The low will be in the mid 60s.

TOMORROW:

More scattered showers & thunderstorms tomorrow. The rain will come in waves. There will be plenty of dry times, too. As storms move through, expect brief heavy downpours, lightning, and thunder. While widespread severe weather is not expected, a few storms could temporarily become strong.

Highs will be around 80 degrees.

Lows will be in the 60s with plenty of mugginess.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY SATURDAY:

Saturday a storm or two could become strong to severe. Rain chance Saturday will be 40% for spotty storms. The greatest threat with the storms will be damaging wind and hail. High in the mid 80s.

Possible strong to severe thunderstorms Saturday
Possible strong to severe thunderstorms Saturday(WSMV)

MOTHER’S DAY HEAT:

On Sunday the rain chance drops to 30%.

With a little more sunshine, temperatures will top off in the upper 80s with plenty of humidity.

NEXT WEEK:

Behind a cold front, humidity with drop, and the rain chance will take a break for a while. With that said there could be a few isolated showers early on Monday. Otherwise Monday through Thursday look quite pleasant. The nicest weather for doing things outdoors will likely be Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be near 80.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twitter (generic)
Colorado woman alerts Tennessee authorities of school threats she found on Twitter
RaDonda Vaught was found guilty on charges of criminally negligent homicide and gross neglect...
RaDonda Vaught wants nursing license reinstated
A juvenile female was shot in the face by her boyfriend on Atkins Drive in Nashville, according...
Juvenile in custody after shooting girlfriend in the face in South Nashville
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
Hendersonville High assistant principal pens pun-filled letter to Taylor Swift
Antioch High School teacher wants to press charges after pepper spray incident
Antioch High School teacher wants to press charges after pepper spray incident

Latest News

WSMV rain chances
First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers, storms for several days
WSMV rain chances
Thursday afternoon First Alert forecast
WSMV forecast
First Alert Forecast: Wet, unsettled pattern for a while
WSMV forecast
Thursday morning First Alert forecast