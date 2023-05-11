Scattered thunderstorms continue through the weekend.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely through the weekend. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Saturday for possible strong to severe thunderstorms.

TONIGHT:

Warm and humid, some scattered thunderstorms continue tonight. The low will be in the mid 60s.

TOMORROW:

More scattered showers & thunderstorms tomorrow. The rain will come in waves. There will be plenty of dry times, too. As storms move through, expect brief heavy downpours, lightning, and thunder. While widespread severe weather is not expected, a few storms could temporarily become strong.

Highs will be around 80 degrees.

Lows will be in the 60s with plenty of mugginess.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY SATURDAY:

Saturday a storm or two could become strong to severe. Rain chance Saturday will be 40% for spotty storms. The greatest threat with the storms will be damaging wind and hail. High in the mid 80s.

MOTHER’S DAY HEAT:

On Sunday the rain chance drops to 30%.

With a little more sunshine, temperatures will top off in the upper 80s with plenty of humidity.

NEXT WEEK:

Behind a cold front, humidity with drop, and the rain chance will take a break for a while. With that said there could be a few isolated showers early on Monday. Otherwise Monday through Thursday look quite pleasant. The nicest weather for doing things outdoors will likely be Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be near 80.

