Rutherford Co. schools to vote on clear bag policy at extracurricular events

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rutherford County school leaders are looking to make extracurricular events safer by creating a clear bag policy.

Rutherford County Schools said clear bags would streamline the entry process and help get people through the line at sports games and other school events.

Officials began looking at the policy after The Covenant School shooting to keep students safe.

The new policy would utilize the clear bags already required at Tennessee Titans and Nashville Predators games with bags limited to a gallon size or smaller.

Rutherford County Schools leaders said it lets security officers see what is inside a bag and check for any weapons.

“It’s always a process,” Rutherford County Schools Assistant Safety Director Sean Martin said. “We want to make sure all of our students, staff and teachers are safe, and we are always looking at how can we do better and how can we affect change to make everybody safe.”

The Rutherford County School Board is set to vote on the clear bag policy at its meeting on Thursday night. If it’s passed, it would take effect next fall.

