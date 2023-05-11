Protesters march to Speaker Sexton’s office

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Following a rally at legislative plaza Wednesday, protestors marched to Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton’s legislative office to call for stricter gun laws.

Representative Justin Jones, one of the Tennessee Three, led them. They brought a copy of a bill Jones is sponsoring with them that they want to see passed in the upcoming special session in August. It includes safe storage, red flag laws, banning high-capacity magazines and universal background checks.

Sexton was not in his office. Protesters asked his assistants to call him to come, but he did not show up. WSMV4 has reached out to the Republican press secretary for comment.

The protest comes the same day that the governor signed his school safety bill into law. The bill increases security at schools, but protesters believe more needs to be done to address guns specifically.

