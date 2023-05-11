Protesters march to Speaker Sexton’s office

Rally attendees are calling for stricter gun laws on same day as governor signed school safety bill into law.
Following a rally at legislative plaza Wednesday, protestors marched to Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton’s legislative office to call for stricter gun laws.
By Courtney Allen
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Following a rally at legislative plaza Wednesday, protestors marched to Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton’s legislative office to call for stricter gun laws.

Representative Justin Jones, one of the Tennessee Three, led them. They brought a copy of a bill Jones is sponsoring with them that they want to see passed in the upcoming special session in August. It includes safe storage, red flag laws, banning high-capacity magazines and universal background checks.

Sexton was not in his office. Protesters asked his assistants to call him to come, but he did not show up. WSMV4 has reached out to the Republican press secretary for comment.

The protest comes the same day that the governor signed his school safety bill into law. The bill increases security at schools, but protesters believe more needs to be done to address guns specifically.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Related Content

(FILE) Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee
Gov. Lee signs school safety bill aimed at preventing school shootings

Most Read

Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
Hendersonville High assistant principal pens pun-filled letter to Taylor Swift
Antioch High School, Metro Nashville Public Schools
Student allegedly pepper sprays teacher, receives ‘disciplinary consequences’
Twitter (generic)
Colorado woman alerts Tennessee authorities of school threats she found on Twitter
Springfield Police officer Jarreil Peoples has been placed on administrative leave after being...
Police: Springfield officer points AK-47 at car, kicks woman in face
RaDonda Vaught was found guilty on charges of criminally negligent homicide and gross neglect...
RaDonda Vaught wants nursing license reinstated

Latest News

Tennessee hopes to raise starting teacher salaries to $50,000 by the 2026-27 school year.
How will districts afford to pay teachers the new state minimum?
Kidnapping suspect charged for separate incidents
Kidnapping suspect charged for separate incidents
School districts deal with higher teacher pay
School districts deal with higher teacher pay
Ceremony honors officers killed in line of duty
Ceremony honors officers killed in line of duty