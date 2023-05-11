Metro Police searching for teen connected with fatal crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are looking for a teen wanted for vehicular homicide for a crash in November 2022 that killed a 13-year-old.

Metro Police said Cesar Martinez, 15, is named in a Juvenile Court petition and arrest order charging vehicular homicide by recklessness for the single-vehicle crash on Aster Drive on Nov. 21 that critically injured Aaliyah Ingram. She later died from her injuries.

Investigators identified Martinez as the driver of a stolen Chrysler 300 that crashed into a house in the 4800 block of Aster Drive. Responding officers found the car unoccupied. Ingram, who was a passenger in the Chrysler, was found at a Paragon Mills Road residence and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she later died.

Anyone who sees Martinez or knows his whereabouts is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

