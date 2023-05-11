Metro Police searching for teen connected with fatal crash

Driver crashed stolen car into home on Aster Drive on Nov. 21, 2022.
Metro Police are looking for a 15-year-old wanted on a vehicular homicide warrant in juvenile...
Metro Police are looking for a 15-year-old wanted on a vehicular homicide warrant in juvenile court.(MNPD)
By Chuck Morris
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are looking for a teen wanted for vehicular homicide for a crash in November 2022 that killed a 13-year-old.

Metro Police said Cesar Martinez, 15, is named in a Juvenile Court petition and arrest order charging vehicular homicide by recklessness for the single-vehicle crash on Aster Drive on Nov. 21 that critically injured Aaliyah Ingram. She later died from her injuries.

Investigators identified Martinez as the driver of a stolen Chrysler 300 that crashed into a house in the 4800 block of Aster Drive. Responding officers found the car unoccupied. Ingram, who was a passenger in the Chrysler, was found at a Paragon Mills Road residence and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she later died.

Anyone who sees Martinez or knows his whereabouts is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twitter (generic)
Colorado woman alerts Tennessee authorities of school threats she found on Twitter
RaDonda Vaught was found guilty on charges of criminally negligent homicide and gross neglect...
RaDonda Vaught wants nursing license reinstated
A juvenile female was shot in the face by her boyfriend on Atkins Drive in Nashville, according...
Juvenile in custody after shooting girlfriend in the face in South Nashville
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
Hendersonville High assistant principal pens pun-filled letter to Taylor Swift
Antioch High School teacher wants to press charges after pepper spray incident
Antioch High School teacher wants to press charges after pepper spray incident

Latest News

Jimmie Allen
Country music star Jimmie Allen accused of sexual abuse in lawsuit filed by former manager
IVF
One word in Tennessee’s abortion law could threaten IVF’s future, lawyer warns
Hartsville, Tennessee couple waited eight years to finally get pregnant through IVF
Hartsville, Tennessee couple waited eight years to finally get pregnant through IVF
Nashville, Tennessee
Vanderbilt moves Friday’s commencement ceremony to Bridgestone due to weather