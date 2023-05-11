Garbage truck catches fire in driveway, damages two nearby vehicles in Williamson Co.

Williamson Co. Fire said the cab and engine compartment of the garbage truck were fully engulfed in flames.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Waste Management garbage caught fire at a home’s driveway in Williamson County on Thursday, according to Williamson County Fire.

The fire department said crews responded to a vehicle fire on Buckner Lane, just north of Spring Station Middle.

The cab and engine compartment of a WM garbage truck was fully engulfed in flames in a residential driveway. Williamson County Fire adds that two nearby vehicles were also damaged due to the fire.

No injuries were reported. No other information has been released at this time.

