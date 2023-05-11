Garbage truck catches fire in driveway, damages two nearby vehicles in Williamson Co.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Waste Management garbage caught fire at a home’s driveway in Williamson County on Thursday, according to Williamson County Fire.

The fire department said crews responded to a vehicle fire on Buckner Lane, just north of Spring Station Middle.

The cab and engine compartment of a WM garbage truck was fully engulfed in flames in a residential driveway. Williamson County Fire adds that two nearby vehicles were also damaged due to the fire.

No injuries were reported. No other information has been released at this time.

