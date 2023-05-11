First Alert Forecast: Wet, unsettled pattern for a while

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rain and thunderstorms will be in the forecast for the next several days. We’ll see several rounds of wet weather and also a big warm-up as we head into the weekend.

STORMY END OF THE WEEK

Scattered showers and storms will develop across the Midstate today, tomorrow and Saturday. Some isolated storms could produce heavy downpours, which could lead to ponding on the roads. We will hear occasional thunder and lightning, but no intense severe weather is expected. Meanwhile, temperatures will stay warm in the 80s with increasing humidity as we get closer to the weekend.

WARM AND WET WEEKEND

If you have any outdoor plans on Saturday, you may need a Plan B inside. We will continue to see scattered showers and storms throughout the day. Rain chances look to decrease as we head into Saturday evening. A few showers could linger into Sunday, but the rain chance is much lower-- about 30%.

This weekend will be very warm with temperatures in the mid 80s. You’ll notice an increase in humidity, too.

COOLING DOWN NEXT WEEK

A cold front will move in next week, knocking temperatures back down to more seasonable temperatures. Expect highs to be in the upper 70s to low 80s next week.

We’ll get a break from the rain on Monday. It will be cloudy but we’ll see times of sunshine through the day.

Tuesday will start off cooler with lows in the 50s. It will be a mostly dry day, but a few isolated showers could sneak in. The dry, cooler weather will stick around for Wednesday, as well.

