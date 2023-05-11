First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers, storms for several days

We should have a beautiful stretch of weather next week.
Full weather forecast for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with meteorologists Dan Thomas.
By Dan Thomas
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely through the weekend. The rain chance will gradually decrease from tomorrow through Sunday.

TODAY & TOMORROW:

Scattered showers & thunderstorms will continue today, tonight, and into tomorrow. The rain will come in waves. There will be plenty of dry times, too. As storms move through, expect brief heavy downpours, lightning, and thunder. While widespread severe weather is not expected, a few storms could temporarily become strong.

Highs today and tomorrow will be around 80 degrees.

Lows will be in the 60s with plenty of mugginess.

THIS WEEKEND:

A few showers and storms are likely this weekend. A storm or two on Saturday could become strong. Rain chance Saturday will be 40% for spotty storms. On Sunday, it drops to 30%.

With a little more sunshine on both days, temperatures will top off in the mid-upper 80s.

NEXT WEEK:

Behind a cold front, humidity with drop, and the rain chance will take a break for a while. Right now, Monday through Thursday all look quite pleasant. The nicest weather for doing things outdoors will likely be Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

