Ex-California cheerleading coach charged with molesting girls

The ex-cheerleading coach is from Antioch, Tennessee, according to prosecutors.
This photograph, provided by the Orange County District Attorney's Office shows former Orange County cheerleading coach Erick Joseph Kristianson. Kristianson has been charged with molesting girls as young as 11 years old in Southern California and he faces similar charges in Florida, prosecutors said Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (Orange County Distric Attorney's Office via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A former competitive cheerleading coach has been charged with molesting girls as young as 11 years old in Southern California and he faces similar charges in Florida, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Erick Joseph Kristianson, 44, of Antioch, Tennessee, was arrested last week in Fargo, North Dakota, on a warrant, the Orange County district attorney’s office said in a statement.

He was extradited back to California and was being held without bail on Wednesday, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s Department website.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had an attorney to speak on his behalf. A message to the DA’s office asking whether he had counsel wasn’t immediately returned.

In California, he is accused of molesting girls ages 11 to 16 while coaching at the Magic All-Stars club, a competitive cheer club, and while he was an assistant cheer coach at Trabuco Hills High School in Mission Viejo in the 2000s, prosecutors said. He is facing 16 felony counts including committing lewd acts on a child.

