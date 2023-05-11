Covenant parent calls for Franklin alderman to resign

A Covenant School parent claims a Franklin alderman minimized the threat students faced when a shooter entered the Nashville school and killed six people.
A Covenant School father is asking a Franklin alderman to step down.
By Chuck Morris
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:02 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The father of a Covenant School student is asking a Franklin alderman to resign.

The parent, identified as Jason Rowlett, spoke during the citizens comment period at the Franklin Board of Mayor and Alderman meeting on Tuesday night. He said that alderman Gabrielle Hanson slandered The Covenant School shooting victims and that she minimized the threat.

“We parents walked the halls of Covenant about a week after the shooting. We saw where the victims fell. We saw the damage throughout the school,” Rowlett said. “I saw where my daughter held her friend and classmate while gunfire erupted outside her classroom door. Alderman Hanson said there was no threat to anyone outside of just a particular individual.”

Three adults and three children were killed at The Covenant School on March 27 after a shooter fired at glass doors to enter the building and carry out the attack.

The Metro Nashville Police Department has not released a motive for the mass shooting.

WSMV4 reached out to Hanson for comment and has not heard back.

