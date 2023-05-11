Country music star Jimmie Allen accused of sexual abuse in lawsuit filed by former manager

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country Music star Jimmie Allen’s former manager is suing him, accusing Allen of sexual abuse, according to court documents.

The unnamed plaintiff said Allen’s management company “Wide Open Music” (WOM) knew about the alleged abuse, but still forced her to work with him and retaliated against her for complaining about the abuse.

In the suit, Allen is accused of sex trafficking, battery, assault, false imprisonment, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligent infliction of emotional distress,

Allen’s legal team has issued a statement from the singer:

“It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever. I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship — one that lasted for nearly two years. During that time she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely. Only after things ended between us, did she hire a lawyer to reach out and ask for money, which leads me to question her motives. The simple fact is, her accusations are not only false, but also extremely damaging. I’ve worked incredibly hard to build my career, and I intend to mount a vigorous defense to her claims and take all other legal action necessary to protect my reputation.”

You can read the full complaint against Allen below:

