Country music star Jimmie Allen accused of sexual abuse in lawsuit filed by former manager

“The simple fact is, her accusations are not only false, but also extremely damaging,” a statement released by Allen’s legal team said.
Jimmie Allen
Jimmie Allen(TJC)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country Music star Jimmie Allen’s former manager is suing him, accusing Allen of sexual abuse, according to court documents.

The unnamed plaintiff said Allen’s management company “Wide Open Music” (WOM) knew about the alleged abuse, but still forced her to work with him and retaliated against her for complaining about the abuse.

In the suit, Allen is accused of sex trafficking, battery, assault, false imprisonment, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligent infliction of emotional distress,

Allen’s legal team has issued a statement from the singer:

“It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever. I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship — one that lasted for nearly two years. During that time she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely. Only after things ended between us, did she hire a lawyer to reach out and ask for money, which leads me to question her motives. The simple fact is, her accusations are not only false, but also extremely damaging. I’ve worked incredibly hard to build my career, and I intend to mount a vigorous defense to her claims and take all other legal action necessary to protect my reputation.”

You can read the full complaint against Allen below:

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twitter (generic)
Colorado woman alerts Tennessee authorities of school threats she found on Twitter
RaDonda Vaught was found guilty on charges of criminally negligent homicide and gross neglect...
RaDonda Vaught wants nursing license reinstated
A juvenile female was shot in the face by her boyfriend on Atkins Drive in Nashville, according...
Juvenile in custody after shooting girlfriend in the face in South Nashville
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
Hendersonville High assistant principal pens pun-filled letter to Taylor Swift
Antioch High School teacher wants to press charges after pepper spray incident
Antioch High School teacher wants to press charges after pepper spray incident

Latest News

Metro Police are looking for a 15-year-old wanted on a vehicular homicide warrant in juvenile...
Metro Police searching for teen connected with fatal crash
IVF
One word in Tennessee’s abortion law could threaten IVF’s future, lawyer warns
Hartsville, Tennessee couple waited eight years to finally get pregnant through IVF
Hartsville, Tennessee couple waited eight years to finally get pregnant through IVF
Nashville, Tennessee
Vanderbilt moves Friday’s commencement ceremony to Bridgestone due to weather