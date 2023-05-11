CMA Fest announces music lineup for Ascend Amphitheater

The outdoor venue will host five musical performances on Friday, June 9.
The Cadillac Three & Friends at Ascend Amphitheater on Friday, June 9.
The Cadillac Three & Friends at Ascend Amphitheater on Friday, June 9.(CMA FEST)
By Tony Garcia
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The buzz around the 50th anniversary of CMA Fest continues to build in Nashville as organizers revealed the musical lineup set to perform this year at Ascend Amphitheater.

Headlining the one-night, open-air event on Friday, June 9, will be The Cadillac Three, along with special guests, Boy Named Banjo, Randy Rogers Band, Elvie Shane, and Tenille Townes. The show is set to begin at 7 p.m.

Ticket prices for the Friday show start at $15, and go on sale to the public on Friday, May 12, at 10 a.m.

For information on this year’s CMA Fest, which runs from June 8-11 in Nashville, visit their website here.

