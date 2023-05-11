Antioch park attacker now linked to three assault cases

One woman gives her reaction to the attack’s feet away from her home and safety tips she’s now using.
The man is accused of harassing or assaulting at least three females.
By Sharon Danquah
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The man who is accused of assaulting a 17-year-old girl in an Antioch park is now being linked to two other assaults cases at parks in that same area.

Two women were attacked at Pitts Park, and about 3 miles away, that same man is accused of attacking another woman at a different park.

People using the parks are now doing more to protect themselves.

“I’ve walked in that park for 6 to 7 years now and haven’t had any issue,” said Cindy Stoeppler, who walks at Pitts Park almost every week.

She said no one had any issues until a few days ago.

“A young girl about 17-years-old was walking her dog and a guy that I think lived close by, came up to her and tried to lead her away,” Stoeppler said.

The man is believed to be 27-year-old Louis Martinez. On May 2, he is accused of grabbing that girl’s arm and forcibly kissed her before she ran away.

“I was shocked,” Stoeppler said.

But the shock didn’t end there.

Stoeppler was speechless when she heard Martinez attacked another woman the very next day.

“That’s kind of creepy,” Stoeppler said.

To make matters worse, in 2020 police said Martinez hugged and put his had in a woman’s pants at the Ellington Agricultural Center.

Now, Stoeppler is doing more to keep herself safe.

“I just kind of walk during populated times, and if it’s too early in the morning, I do have mace that I clip on to my phone,” Stoeppler said.

Neighbors said if you come to this park, or any park, make sure you’re on high alert.

