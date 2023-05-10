Wyn Starks shares inspiration behind music ahead of dream Nashville performance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Music City will be in for a treat when the city welcomes Wyn Starks to the annual Pride Festival in June. The musician says he’s excited about being among the artists set to perform.

“I’ve gone to pride, and I’ve always dreamed of doing it one day. To see my name is amongst these other great performers is super huge for me,” said Starks.

It’s been almost two years since Starks was among the group hoping to come out on top on the show, “America’s Got Talent.” The opportunity came during a difficult time for Starks.

“I lost my twin brother at the end of 2020. And I was in a pretty dark place. I was trying to find what I was going to do with myself after that, and what music looked like for me. Because not having my twin brother here hit me really hard,” said Starks.

Since then, Starks has been making his mark on music. In addition to touring, Starks has put out an extended play album, “At The End Of The River,” featuring four songs with the Grammy award-winning ensemble, Fisk Jubilee Singers.

“I was so honored because I grew up hearing about the Fisk Jubilee Singers, but what I didn’t know is how they are so influential in just music period,” said Starks.

The EP is dedicated to the late Dr. Paul Kwami with the Fisk Jubilee Singers who died in 2022. Starks says Kwami left a huge impact in the short time he knew the leader.

“What was so beautiful and what I’m so grateful for is that he got to hear the project before he passed away. He was so proud of it, he was so happy, and just proud of me,” said Starks.

The group is also featured on the song “Circles.” It’s one of Starks’ favorite songs to perform while he’s on tour. The song is also one of 11 tracks featured on his album, “Black is Golden.” The album’s title is also a song on the album. Starks says the crowd loves the track because it’s a banger.

“It’s so much fun to sing live and to see everybody just rocking with it. Everybody loves that song. And so that’s one of my favorite ones to perform live. I have a lot of fun with that,” said Starks.

He calls his sound “retro pop.” You can feel the blend of gospel roots, mixed with a feel of Whitney, Mariah, and Michael in his music. Like those artists, Starks says his music doesn’t fit into any one box. The Minneapolis native says he’s been interested in music since he was young. In addition to singing in church, he also went to school for music, and he sang background for another artist.

“It’s definitely all my musical experience mashed into this sound that I think makes it me,” said Starks.

Adversity is something Starks is used to overcoming. From dealing with a speech impediment to handling the loss of his brother, all while making his mark in music, Starks says he hopes to be an inspiration to other potential artists.

“Embrace all of you and learn to love. Sometimes, when I start to be hard on myself, I remember to just be kind and just be authentically you,” said Starks.

The “Who I Am” tour will make a stop in Minneapolis on May 14th. You can also catch Wyn Starks during Nashville Pride Festival set for June 24th and June 25th at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park.

