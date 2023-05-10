Was this your ticket? $210,000 winning Tennessee Lottery ticket sold in Clarksville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Someone must be feeling extra lucky this week after a Tennessee Lottery player won a $210,000 jackpot.

The Tennessee Lottery reports a Daily Tennessee Jackpot player in Clarksville won the game’s jackpot of $210K from Tuesday night’s drawing.

It was sold at Circle K on Tiny Town Road in Clarksville. No additional information is available until the prize is claimed.

“Daily Tennessee Jackpot is a Tennessee-only game with drawings held every day. Tickets are just a dollar per play, and for an extra dollar, players can add Quick Cash for the chance to win up to $500 instantly,” the lottery said.

