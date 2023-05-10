Was this your ticket? $210,000 winning Tennessee Lottery ticket sold in Clarksville

The jackpot-winning ticket was sold at a Circle K location in Clarksville.
Tennessee Lottery
Tennessee Lottery(Tennessee Lottery)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Someone must be feeling extra lucky this week after a Tennessee Lottery player won a $210,000 jackpot.

The Tennessee Lottery reports a Daily Tennessee Jackpot player in Clarksville won the game’s jackpot of $210K from Tuesday night’s drawing.

It was sold at Circle K on Tiny Town Road in Clarksville. No additional information is available until the prize is claimed.

Daily Tennessee Jackpot is a Tennessee-only game with drawings held every day. Tickets are just a dollar per play, and for an extra dollar, players can add Quick Cash for the chance to win up to $500 instantly,” the lottery said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antioch High School, Metro Nashville Public Schools
Student allegedly pepper sprays teacher, receives ‘disciplinary consequences’
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
Hendersonville High assistant principal pens pun-filled letter to Taylor Swift
Springfield Police officer Jarreil Peoples has been placed on administrative leave after being...
Police: Springfield officer points AK-47 at car, kicks woman in face
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M
Fatal crash
Hendersonville woman dead after crash in Gallatin Tuesday morning

Latest News

On May 11th at 6pm, WSMV4 explores why experts say the future of IVF could come down to one...
Language in Tennessee’s abortion law could allow regulation of IVF, lawyer warns
Shannon Foreman, who gave birth to daughter Rory in November 2022, waited eight years and spent...
Thursday at 6pm: Language in Tennessee’s abortion law could allow regulation of IVF, lawyer warns
wsmv five daughters bakery
Five Daughters Bakery to open spot in downtown Nashville
Metro Nashville Police Department
One dead after fiery single-vehicle crash in West Nashville