Victim speaks out on alleged abuser’s capture

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Jesse Suggs of Lincoln County, TN is accused of brutally beating his ex-girlfriend Crystal Shannon in March of 2022. Shannon says that the attack caused her to spend multiple months in the hospital and endure two brain surgeries.

After a year on the run, Suggs was captured by law enforcement in Walton County, FL on Monday.

“It was a lot of relief. It was like a lot of weight was lifted off my shoulders. It was a bunch of relief knowing that my family, as well as I, was safe and he was behind bars,” says Shannon.

In April, Shannon received text messages from Suggs who threatened to harm her and her daughter. Shannon and her sister Tabitha say that their children are relieved most of all.

“The morning we got the call, they jumped and screamed ‘Yay! We can go outside and play now.’ They’ve [gone] back to their normal lives being kids like they should be able to do,” says Tabitha Shannon.

Tabitha Shannon would like to give her thanks to law enforcement for putting Suggs behind bars.

“We’re extremely thankful for all law enforcement and everything they’ve done to catch him. We appreciate Ardmore Police Department because without them we don’t think the case would be where it is today,” says Tabitha Shannon.

