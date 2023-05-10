Staying safe in a lightning storm

lightning
lightning(none)
By Melanie Layden
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The National Weather Service recommends waiting at least 30 minutes after you see a flash of lightning in the sky. Why?  Because lightning can travel far. Sometimes 10-25 miles after a storm has already passed. So it’s important to stay safe-- especially when you’re outside during these summer months when a thunderstorm could pop up.

If you do hear thunder, go ahead and get inside. You do not want to be near water. Lightning is very attracted to water, so pool or beach activities have to be put on hold during a storm.

If you aren’t home or not near a building, you car can be a safe place to take shelter with the windows rolled up. However, a house or building is a better choice if you have the option. You do want to stay away from windows, especially if the house is near trees, because lightning likes to strike tall things.

On average, lightning kills around 20 people a year but it injures hundreds. Remember the old saying “when thunder roars, go indoors.”

