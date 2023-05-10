Search underway for Nashville suspect accused of shooting teen girlfriend in face

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMSV) – An investigation is underway after the Metro Nashville Police Department says a teenage girl was shot in the face by her boyfriend Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened about 4:15 a.m. inside a bedroom of a home on Atkins Drive, according to police. The victim was awake, police said, but was unable to speak. The victim’s family woke up and were able to give police information about the suspect, who allegedly fled the shooting scene.

Efforts are underway to locate the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

