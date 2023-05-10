Search underway for Nashville suspect accused of shooting teen girlfriend in face

Efforts are underway to locate the suspect.
A juvenile female was shot in the face by her boyfriend on Atkins Drive in Nashville, according...
A juvenile female was shot in the face by her boyfriend on Atkins Drive in Nashville, according to MNPD.(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMSV) – An investigation is underway after the Metro Nashville Police Department says a teenage girl was shot in the face by her boyfriend Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened about 4:15 a.m. inside a bedroom of a home on Atkins Drive, according to police. The victim was awake, police said, but was unable to speak. The victim’s family woke up and were able to give police information about the suspect, who allegedly fled the shooting scene.

Efforts are underway to locate the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antioch High School, Metro Nashville Public Schools
Student allegedly pepper sprays teacher, receives ‘disciplinary consequences’
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
Hendersonville High assistant principal pens pun-filled letter to Taylor Swift
Springfield Police officer Jarreil Peoples has been placed on administrative leave after being...
Police: Springfield officer points AK-47 at car, kicks woman in face
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M
Fatal crash
Hendersonville woman dead after crash in Gallatin Tuesday morning

Latest News

On May 11th at 6pm, WSMV4 explores why experts say the future of IVF could come down to one...
Language in Tennessee’s abortion law could allow regulation of IVF, lawyer warns
Shannon Foreman, who gave birth to daughter Rory in November 2022, waited eight years and spent...
Thursday at 6pm: Language in Tennessee’s abortion law could allow regulation of IVF, lawyer warns
wsmv five daughters bakery
Five Daughters Bakery to open spot in downtown Nashville
Metro Nashville Police Department
One dead after fiery single-vehicle crash in West Nashville
Tennessee Lottery
Was this your ticket? $210,000 winning Tennessee Lottery ticket sold in Clarksville