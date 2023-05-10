Report finds what $1,500 in rent could get you in Nashville

The findings vary as in Denver you can live in luxury, but in New York, you’re in a 220-square-foot studio apartment.
The Nashville, Tenn. skyline is seen Thursday, Nov. 14, 2013. (AP Photo/Joe Howell)
The Nashville, Tenn. skyline is seen Thursday, Nov. 14, 2013. (AP Photo/Joe Howell)(Joe Howell | AP)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Have you ever wondered what $1,500 in rent can get you in cities across the U.S.?

Well, a new report from Zumper found what $1,500 can get you in cities like New York, Austin, Denver and, of course, Nashville. The findings vary as in Denver you can live in luxury, but in New York, you’re in a 220-square-foot studio apartment, according to the report.

“In some cities, you might be able to rent a spacious three-bedroom house for $1,500 per month, while in others, you may only be able to afford a small studio apartment,” Zumper said.

In Nashville, the report says that $1,500 will get you a one-bedroom apartment close to all the action.

“Nestled in Midtown Nashville, Tennessee, this 1-bedroom apartment is the perfect space for renters looking for easy access to the many entertainment options in Nashville. Units in this building feature marble countertops, stainless appliances, and modern cabinetry. With a resort-style pool with sun deck, outdoor fireplace lounge, and billiard room, this would be the ideal home for young professionals looking to get social,” Zumper said.

