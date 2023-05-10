Report: Brunch spot ranks best in Nashville, top-100 in U.S. for Mother’s Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Don’t forget to celebrate the mother in your life this weekend, and what better way to do that than at one of the best brunch spots in the country?

According to a new report from Yelp, this brunch spot is not only the best in Nashville, but also among the best in the nation when it comes to Mother’s Day brunch.

Coming in at No. 77 in Yelp’s top-100 rankings is Nashville’s Monell’s Dining & Catering. Not only is Monell’s the lone representative in Nashville but it’s also the only Tennessee brunch spot in the rankings.

“This is an all-time list of the best brunch spots for Mother’s Day according to Yelp. We identified businesses in the Breakfast & Brunch category with a large concentration of reviews mentioning brunch, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning brunch,” Yelp said.

Monell’s serves up southern food family style in historic Nashville settings, according to its website.

“At Monell’s, you’ll feast on plates of Southern classics and comfort foods, piled high on serving plates and shared family-style with your neighbors. Our menu changes each day. Enjoy Skillet Fried Chicken, Green Beans, Cheese Grits, Cornbread, Biscuits and Gravy, Pork Chops, and Pot Roast,” the restaurant said. “Come on in, grab a seat at large tables and start passing the bowls to your left. Our set price includes meats, vegetables and salads of the day, plus drink and dessert.”

The Nashville eatery has two locations; you can find The Original Monell’s in Germantown at 1235 6th Ave. North and Monell’s at the Manor at 1400 Murfreesboro Pike.

