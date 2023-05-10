RaDonda Vaught wants nursing license reinstated

RaDonda Vaught is a former nurse who was convicted of criminal neglect homicide in May 2022.
The former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse convicted of criminal neglect homicide last year was in chancery court on Tuesday.
By Chuck Morris
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse convicted of criminal neglect homicide last year was in chancery court on Tuesday.

RaDonda Vaught’s case received national attention. She was convicted in May 2022 for a medication mix up that killed Charlene Murphey in 2017.

The judge in the case sentenced Vaught to three years of probation and her nursing license was taken away.

Vaught’s attorneys argued Tuesday against the process that resulted in her license being revoked.

The chancellor said she took everything from both sides under advisement and will make a ruling at some point in the future, but it’s not clear when that will happen.

The Tennessee Board of Nursing is listed as the defendant in the case.

