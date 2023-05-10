Photos: Memorial service held in Nashville for officers who died in line of duty
“This is time for our local officers that have given the ultimate sacrifice and their families to be honored.”
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Fraternal Order of Police held its annual memorial service in Nashville on Wednesday to remember and honor officers who’ve sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and Lebanon Police Department shared pictures of the service on social media.
“Special thanks to everyone who was able to attend this morning and we ask that you continue to pray for the safety of all law enforcement officers as well as the families that have tragically lost one in the line of duty,” WCSO said.
“National Police Week started with a local ceremony honoring those lost in the line of duty. This is time for our local officers that have given the ultimate sacrifice and their families to be honored,” LPD said.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.