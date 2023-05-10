One dead after fiery single-vehicle crash in West Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person died in a fiery single-vehicle crash in the 300 block of Errol Lane, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police say the victim was driving a Range Rover northbound on Annex Avenue at an extremely high rate of speed toward Frisco Avenue on Tuesday night.

MNPD explains the intersection of Annex Avenue and Frisco Avenue is an “L” intersection with a 90-degree turn to the right in the vehicle’s direction of travel.

The Range Rover did not make the turn, continued straight on a gravel drive and struck a pile of boulders, police said. The vehicle became airborne and caught fire.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene. Police say the victim is believed to be a man. The medical examiner’s office will work to positively identify the driver, according to MNPD.

