One dead after fiery single-vehicle crash in West Nashville

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.
Metro Nashville Police Department
Metro Nashville Police Department(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person died in a fiery single-vehicle crash in the 300 block of Errol Lane, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police say the victim was driving a Range Rover northbound on Annex Avenue at an extremely high rate of speed toward Frisco Avenue on Tuesday night.

MNPD explains the intersection of Annex Avenue and Frisco Avenue is an “L” intersection with a 90-degree turn to the right in the vehicle’s direction of travel.

The Range Rover did not make the turn, continued straight on a gravel drive and struck a pile of boulders, police said. The vehicle became airborne and caught fire.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene. Police say the victim is believed to be a man. The medical examiner’s office will work to positively identify the driver, according to MNPD.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antioch High School, Metro Nashville Public Schools
Student allegedly pepper sprays teacher, receives ‘disciplinary consequences’
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
Hendersonville High assistant principal pens pun-filled letter to Taylor Swift
Springfield Police officer Jarreil Peoples has been placed on administrative leave after being...
Police: Springfield officer points AK-47 at car, kicks woman in face
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M
Fatal crash
Hendersonville woman dead after crash in Gallatin Tuesday morning

Latest News

On May 11th at 6pm, WSMV4 explores why experts say the future of IVF could come down to one...
Language in Tennessee’s abortion law could allow regulation of IVF, lawyer warns
Shannon Foreman, who gave birth to daughter Rory in November 2022, waited eight years and spent...
Thursday at 6pm: Language in Tennessee’s abortion law could allow regulation of IVF, lawyer warns
wsmv five daughters bakery
Five Daughters Bakery to open spot in downtown Nashville
Tennessee Lottery
Was this your ticket? $210,000 winning Tennessee Lottery ticket sold in Clarksville