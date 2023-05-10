Nashville Mexican restaurant chain donates $100,000 to St. Jude Children’s Hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville Mexican restaurant chain donated $100,000 to St. Jude Children’s Hospital on Tuesday.

Las Palmas, which opened up for business in 1990, donated $100K to St. Jude Children’s Hospital which comes from a percentage of their kids’ meals in 2022.

Every year, the chain with nine locations across Middle Tennessee donates a portion of the child’s quesadilla to the children’s hospital.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.