Nashville Mexican restaurant chain donates $100,000 to St. Jude Children’s Hospital

Every year, the chain with nine locations across Middle Tennessee donates a portion of the child’s quesadilla to the children’s hospital.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville Mexican restaurant chain donated $100,000 to St. Jude Children’s Hospital on Tuesday.

Las Palmas, which opened up for business in 1990, donated $100K to St. Jude Children’s Hospital which comes from a percentage of their kids’ meals in 2022.

