Nashville drivers unnerved but not shocked after shooting at 7-Eleven

Two store employees are recovering after the overnight shooting
One employee was shot running away and a second employee who was armed was shot engaging the...
One employee was shot running away and a second employee who was armed was shot engaging the gunman, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.(WSMV)
By Danielle Ledbetter
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two 7-Eleven employees are recovering after an overnight shooting while police are still searching for the suspect.

Crews were in and out of the 7-Eleven on Charlotte Avenue near Interstate 40 throughout the day on Wednesday. Some were wearing hazmat suits and shoe covers.

Many drivers walked up to the doors to find the store closed.

Patrick works nearby and says this is the perfect location for a quick pit stop.

“I’m at this gas stations multiple times a week and I never personally have felt unsafe but that’s during the daytime,” he said.

He said when it comes to his loved ones though he feels differently.

“If it were nighttime or if it was my girlfriend then I would advise her not to come out here, but you definitely have to be on high alert.”

He said he’ll continue to stop by this gas station.

Another woman who said she stops there four or five times a week said she will most likely keep going there too.

“Not necessarily because bad things could happen anywhere. I’ll just pray and hope for the best,” she said.”

She said she’s tired of hearing stories like this.

“I just feel like the violence just needs to stop, that’s how I always felt about it,” she said.

Both drivers encourage others to be alert when it comes to their safety.

“In this day and age, you have to be careful no matter where you’re at so you always have to be looking out, almost looking over your shoulder which is unfortunate and it’s sad it’s the world we live in but that’s just how it is nowadays,” Patrick said.

The two employees that were shot are expected to be OK.

